Roman Reigns Predicts Future WWE Rivals, Sees Big Things Coming For Carmelo Hayes

Tonight, WWE veteran Roman Reigns seeks to unseat CM Punk as World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night two. Beyond that, "The OTC" sees himself potentially facing off with some of the company's rising stars.

While appearing on ESPN's "First Take," Reigns revealed which newer WWE stars he envisions himself sharing the ring with in the future. "Oba Femi, no doubt. I mean, there's a lot of great young talent. I really like what I'm seeing from Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes. He's been up for a little while. He's had a different route than the other guys. So I've really liked the resiliency that he's shown," Reigns said in reference to Hayes. "He's torn it up on SmackDown for a while now. So I'm looking for big things from him too."

Like Reigns, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans will all take part in the upcoming WrestleMania 42 night two festivities. In the case of Femi, he will open the show in a first-ever bout against Brock Lesnar, who has famously rivaled Reigns in the past. Evans will follow in the six-way Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. As for Williams, he will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship on the grand stage.

Hayes, a former US Champion, has been left off the WrestleMania 42 card after recently losing the title to Zayn on "WWE SmackDown." Still, based on Reigns' comments, he should have hope of turning things back around in the ring. Hayes received his official call-up to WWE's main roster in 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "First Take" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.