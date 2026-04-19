WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Full & Final Card

Following Saturday's craziness, WWE WrestleMania 42 will continue with another night of action, this time for a six-match lineup.

For fans in the United States, the first hour of night two will air on ESPN, with Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar kicking it off in a singles bout. Lesnar laid out an open challenge for anyone to face him on WWE's grandest stage. Fresh off his main roster call-up, "The Ruler" then answered it with the intention of making a big statement in his first-ever WrestleMania outing. Also within the ESPN hour, Penta will raise up the Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match against Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The full order of the show's remaining bouts is unclear, though fans do know that Roman Reigns will mark yet another WrestleMania main event appearance when he challenges CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. "The OTC" earned this opportunity by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, then circling Punk as his opponent out of hatred.

Somewhere in between will be two more championship contests as well as a grudge match between former allies. Those former allies are Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, the latter of whom now finds himself without friends after being excommunicated from the Judgment Day. In an effort to avenge the betrayal, Balor has revived his "Demon" persona, while Mysterio potentially has his existing stablemates waiting in the wings.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will defend her respective title against the winner of the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley. Cargill has recruited B-Fab and Michin as backup along the road to WrestleMania. Ripley, meanwhile, has maintained a sole ally in the form of IYO SKY. Finally, just weeks after his surprise win, newly-crowned WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will put his title on the line against Trick Williams, who comes equipped with rapper Lil Yachty