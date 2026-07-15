Backstage Report On Career Status Of AEW Star Keith Lee

AEW wrestler Keith Lee hasn't been seen on television since December 2023, and while he stated he was temporarily stepping away from pro wrestling due to his health, fans haven't stopped talking about his potential return.

According to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Live," sources he's spoken to in the industry believe that Lee might have quietly retired from in-ring competition. Despite this, he quickly clarified that his information isn't firsthand, but that multiple sources have said the same thing about Lee's future in pro wrestling, while asserting that he's still signed to AEW and has not parted ways with the promotion at this time.

Earlier reports had asserted that there were plans to bring Lee back to AEW television sometime this year, while stating that he had not been backstage for any events. In September 2025, Lee proclaimed that he would wrestle again, but there have been no concrete updates since.

The reports of Lee's AEW status have come in amidst confirmations that he's been divorced from WWE's Mia Yim for roughly a year. Yim personally broke the story on social media after fans took to the comment section of a TikTok post to question the relationship status of the former couple. Furthermore, she stated that the two of them are still friends.