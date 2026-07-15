NJPW's Shota Umino Forced To Withdraw From G1 Climax After Injury

The annual G1 Climax tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling is punishing even at the best of times, but for Shota Umino, he has already reached a point where he has been forced to withdraw from this year's tournament.

On July 11, like the rest of this year's participants, Umino wrestled his first tournament match in Chicago, Illinois as he looked to kick off his campaign in style. However, he would end up being defeated by Zack Sabre Jr. and according to the NJPW medical staff, started showing concussion-like symptoms during the bout. The company has since evaluated Umino and made the decision to have him pull out of this year's tournament on medical grounds.

The company officially announced on its website that all of Umino's upcoming opponents will be awarded two points, and further changes to the match schedule will be announced in the coming days as match cards will have to be shuffled around due to Umino's absence. NJPW also apologized to its fans who had already paid to see Umino perform, while also wishing him a speedy recovery in the hopes that he can get back into the ring in the near future.

Injuries have been common in the G1 Climax over the past few years, and Umino is now the third man in three years to have been forced to withdraw from the tournament. Last year, Gabe Kidd would suffer a knee injury in his first match of the competition against eventual winner Konosuke Takeshita, and after hoping he would be medically cleared to return to the tournament, he would miss the entire G1 Climax. In 2024, Yuya Uemura had wrestled the majority of his tournament matches, but ended up suffering an injury against Yota Tsuji and was forced to forfeit his final match against Boltin Oleg.