Former WWE NXT Star Andre Chase Says He Pitched One Other Person To Be In Chase U

One of the most unique stables in "WWE NXT" history was Chase University, led by now-former WWE star Andre Chase. The group's story was just as it sounds, a bunch of college students led by an often-angry, over-the-top Chase, who founded the "university" in 2021. The faction had plenty of members over the years, before it was disbanded in 2024, including Duke Hudson, Ridge Holland, and even Jacy Jayne, but Chase told "The Wrestling Classic" there was only one "student" he pitched himself.

"The only person I ever pitched was Thea [Hail,] because she was an actual college-age student," he explained. "There's just no better way to legitimize [the stable], and luckily, they did the ceremony and the hats, where she declared [for the 'school.'] That was awesome."

Chase said that Hail believed in Chase U as much as he did. He said that was the one thing he wanted for the faction, that those involved wouldn't treat it like a joke, because it was "already entertaining enough." Chase said it was something you had to take seriously. He said when Hudson came in, he treated it like a "very prestigious" thing, as did Hail.

"Not only that, me and Thea, and I never would have guessed had you asked me six years ago when I started at the [Performance Center] who my best friend out of the PC was going to be, I wouldn't have thought a 19-year-old girl," he said. "We've got a lot in common. She was always trying to learn. She was always asking for advice and we just clicked... I don't know why we're best friends, but we still talk to this day."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.