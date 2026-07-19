Former WWE Superstar Says Sharon Osbourne Flirted With Him

While celebrity involvement with WWE has been a thing since the entire way back at the inaugural WrestleMania, the "guest host era" of "WWE Raw," from 2009 to 2010, sometimes isn't fondly remembered by fans. Various celebrities would stop by to host the show, some to more success than others. Stars like ZZ Top, Bob Barker, Al Sharpton, Snoop Dogg, William Shatner, and more took the helm of the red brand for the night. One of the better-received editions of the show was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon.

During an episode of TMZ's "Inside the Ring," Chris Masters recalled the Osbournes' time on the show. He interacted with them during an in-ring "talent show" segment, where he popped his pecs in time with "Crazy Train."

"When I watch that back now, Ozzy was so genuinely entertained," Masters said. "It's endearing to me when I watch that and I see how much I was able to entertain a legend like him, and for Sharon to be basically flirting with me. Which she continued backstage after that, innocently... If that whole thing was a shoot, they wanted me to win... [But], the main thing was just seeing Ozzy's joy. Like, that's cool."

Masters has previously said that while the pec dance gimmick was fun for that segment, he was disappointed WWE kept bringing it back, as he thought it had a limited shelf life. "The Masterpiece" would be released from his WWE contract almost a year after the talent show segment, in 2011, but he continues to make podcast appearances to speak about his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.