Kevin Knight Set To Challenge Kenny Omega For AEW World Championship At Redemption

Kevin Knight is set to be the first challenger to Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship at Redemption following "AEW Dynamite."

Omega dethroned MJF for the title during last week's "Beach Break" special, claiming his own second reign and stepping into the spotlight as Will Ospreay's presumed opponent at All In in August. This week, Omega came out first to be joined by the Young Bucks, exchanging the "Triple B" designed title belt with the classic design with custom sideplates.

Ospreay came down to the ring and asked for some time to talk with Omega, which the Bucks obliged and left the ring. But ultimately they were interrupted by the emerging Knight. He recalled MJF's promise that he will be the next challenger for the World Championship while he still held it, and asked for Omega to honor it.

Initially, Omega laughed off the idea that he would honor any deal made by MJF. But he went on to say that he still believed there was some good in Knight beyond his dealings with the Don Callis Family, and wanted to give him the title opportunity to prove that he doesn't need Callis to be who he is.

Omega asked for Knight to leave all of that behind at Redemption. But then Knight dropped him anyway, joined by a selection of DCF members as Ospreay sought to fight him off. Darby Allin came out to help the fight to little success before the Death Riders emerged to fully ward them off and close the segment.