Kyle Fletcher Defeats Komander In First AEW International Title Defense On Dynamite

Fresh off his victory over Konosuke Takeshita on the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite," Kyle Fletcher wasted no time in putting his AEW International Championship on the line for the very first time on the July 15 episode of "Dynamite." He faced off with Komander, who had only just returned to the company after a lengthy spell away due to visa issues, but it wasn't a happy return to "Dynamite" for the luchador as Fletcher made his first successful title defense.

The challenger used his speed to keep the champion guessing in the early going, and despite Fletcher catching Komander off guard on a number of occasions, it was Komander who had control. He hit his patented Rope Walk Dive to the outside as the match entered the commercial break, and was able to keep Fletcher on the outside as the match returned from the break.

Komander hit a Hurricanrana that sent Fletcher into Don Callis and Lance Archer who were by the commentary desk, but couldn't land his Rope Walk Shooting Star Press. He did land a 450 Splash for a two-count but Fletcher was right back up to keep landing impactful moves like a Michinoku Driver. In the end, Komander went to the well one time too often as he went for a Moonsault on a standing Fletcher. The champion caught him, but as Komander tried to swing through to hit a Tornado DDT, he was cut off mid-rotation with a Sheer Drop Brainbuster which got Fletcher the win.

After the match, Fletcher attempted to take Komander's mask off which prompted the arrival of Konosuke Takeshita, who laid out Fletcher with a stiff forearm. However, Kazuchika Okada would arrive to lay out Takeshita with a Rainmaker, who went to pick up the title belt just as Fletcher went for it at the same time. Out of nowhere, Brodido came out to attack Okada and Fletcher, and as Brody King hit The Don Callis Family with a Tope Suicida, Bandido held the AEW International Championship above his head.