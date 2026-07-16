Kyle Fletcher International Title Defense Added To AEW Redemption Card On Dynamite

Kyle Fletcher will defend the International Championship against Bandido at Redemption after his first defense during "AEW Dynamite."

Fletcher won the title from Konosuke Takeshita during last week's "Beach Break" special and was making his first defense against Komander during this week's show. Fletcher defeated the luchador to retain his title, but then while flanked by the Don Callis Family he sought to rip Komander's mask off.

Takeshita came down to the ring first but found himself beaten by the numbers, with Bandido and Brody King then emerging to fight Fletcher and company away.

In a subsequent backstage segment, Fletcher addressed the interference with rage and said he had told them not to meddle in his business. But now that they have, he wants revenge and thus, a singles match with Bandido at Redemption.

This will be the first time that Fletcher and Bandido wrestle one another one-on-one, despite he and King feuding with Fletcher and the Don Callis Family throughout last year. It will also be Bandido's third title match at an AEW pay-per-view this year, having vied for the vacant TNT Championship at Dynasty and challenged Jon Moxley for the Continental Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.