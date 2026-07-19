Penta Wants WWE To Revive One Aspect Of AAA's Past

Last year, WWE became the majority owner of Lucha Libre AAA. The company has since taken over production of AAA's television, launching a new show on Fox and beginning to integrate elements of both rosters. One former AAA star who is on the WWE roster is Penta, and the wrestler shared his hope on "Battleground Podcast" that the promotion might bring back one element from AAA's past.

Penta was asked if he prefers wrestling in a square ring or the six-sided ring, which was previously used in AAA and several other promotions. He confirmed that he prefers the six-sided ring, which led to the interviewer asking Penta if he'd be interested in its return.

"Why not?" Penta said. "Now, in these times, WWE can do everything. [We] just need [to] imagine [it]. ... Why not, bro? Would be very special, right?"

AAA used to alternate between four-sided and six-sided rings depending on the show and what was required. Additionally, TNA used a hexagonal ring at different points in its past, though no mainstream promotion seems to regularly utilize one today.

Prior to joining WWE, Penta regularly worked with AAA, including at the very beginning of his career. Even when he signed with AEW in 2019, Penta and his brother Rey Fenix continued working with the Mexican promotion, as it had a partnership with AEW. Fast forward to today and Penta has returned to AAA, along with Fenix. Earlier this year, Penta defended the WWE Intercontinental Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo on AAA TV.