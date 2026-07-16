Cope & Cage Lay Out Challenge For AEW Redemption Title Defense, Match Made Official

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders to extended their title reign to 53 days. However, after the match, Cope and Cage were attacked by Claudio Castagnoli, Clark Conners and David Finlay, as the Death Riders and The Dogs have been working together as of late. The Bang Bang Gang would eventually come to the champions' aid, but Cope and Cage have reached a breaking point with the Death Riders' actions, leading them to challenge Castagnoli and PAC to a title match at AEW Redemption after "Dynamite" went off the air.

"Tonight on 'Dynamite' another successful title defense for Cage and Cope. We took out Garcia and Yuta, but here's the thing Claudio, you keep sticking your stupid, bald, ugly f***ing face in our business," Copeland said. "We know it's only a matter of time before PAC shows up and throws his name into the hat as well ... We are the AEW Tag Team Champions now and forever. So it doesn't matter who stands across from us. We're going to throw the challenge out right now. To you Claudio and to you PAC, that is if you can get your nose out of Moxley's ass long enough to show up in Montreal in Redemption for a shot at the tag team championships."

"Claudio, you keep sticking your stupid, bald, ugly f**king face in our business." EXCLUSIVE: After the Death Riders jumped the AEW World Tag Team Champions on #AEWDynamite, @RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps have called out Claudio + PAC for #AEWRedemption! pic.twitter.com/8YYQyIPZFK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2026

Although the champions were in need of assistance after being outnumbered by the Death Riders and The Dogs, Cage was slightly unsettled watching his former rival Jay White help Copeland and himself. Cage didn't exactly embrace White, but acknowledged him and the Bang Bang Gang for their support.

In their first encounter, Cage defeated White on "Dynamite" in October 2024, and just a month later, he picked up another win over the "Switchblade" alongside "Hangman" Adam Page. In addition to Cope and Cage entering battle with the Death Riders, four other title matches are currently scheduled for Redemption on Sunday, July 26.