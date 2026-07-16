AEW's Chris Jericho Sees Himself As A Classic Rock Band

This year, many classic rock bands from the 1970s and 1980s are doing their best to perform at an older age, whether it be Jon Bon Jovi returning to his band after vocal surgery or David Lee Roth trying to relive his youth one more time. Unfortunately, with these artists no longer being in their prime, fans have started to become more critical of their recent work, which has been the story for Chris Jericho in the last few years of his professional wrestling career.

Although he's well respected for always knowing how to reinvent himself, some have pleaded Jericho to enter retirement, but according to the "Lionheart" during an interview with FOX News, fans should appreciate him more before he decides to retire, similarly to one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

"It's like a great rock and roll band, you know?" he said. "The [Rolling] Stones have been 60 years and some of the eras you like, some of the eras you hate, some of the eras you wish they would have gone away, and some of the eras you wish they would have done more, and you're still glad that they're here. I think when I'm done, people will be sad that I'm not around anymore. And I think a lot of the people that you mentioned, social media wise, that don't like me just because I'm still doing this will realize like, hey, we had something pretty cool there, we should have been watching a little bit more because all I ever do is give my best 1,000% ... I'm very proud of all the work that I've done."

Jericho also stated that he feels honored to still be living out his dream of being a professional wrestler, and to perform at a high level longer than most talent in the business. Additionally, he outlined his passion for making documentaries about wrestling, as his newest project "Vietslam" just released on Tuesday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "FOX News" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.