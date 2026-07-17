Mustafa Ali Introduces New Member Of The Order 4 On TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali revealed former Diamond Collective member Mila Moore to be the new member of Order Four during "TNA Impact."

Ali welcomed Moore down to the ring as his new "Secretary of Strategic Affairs," where she declared that, "In Ali I Trust," to confirm her place in Order Four. Moore had previously been a part of Tessa Blanchard's Diamond Collective alongside Victoria Crawford.

Her last match in TNA came teaming alongside Crawford as part of the group against Rosemary and Allie, which they lost after just six minutes. Blanchard departed TNA in June, having since said she asked for her release after being told by TNA to choose between her role with the company or with CMLL.

Tasha Steelz was notably annoyed by the introduction and subsequent presence of Moore, even more so when Ali chose Moore to hold his title rather than Steelz.

Ali continued to address the number one contendership of his International Championship, declaring that he would be leaving it down to a vote among members of the TNA roster to figure out a contender among themselves.