Tessa Blanchard Says She Was Asked To Choose Between TNA & CMLL

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Tessa Blanchard had departed TNA after requesting her release, news that immediately led to some wondering if the release was a result of Blanchard having to choose between TNA and CMLL, where she's worked in Mexico. Appearing on "CMLL Informa" Wednesday night, Blanchard surprised many viewers by addressing the recent news aout her, and, in a statement transcribed by Fightful's Luis Pulido, confirmed that she was given a choice by TNA to choose between them or CMLL.

"I want to sort things out and set the record straight today," Blanchard said. "Here, I have a life, and I feel very happy. The U.S. company asked me 'Tessa, you need to decide whether you're a CMLL wrestler or a TNA wrestler.' I took my time to think it over with my dad, whom I trust very much. My life is here. I'm not just another foreigner...I'm the most Mexican Gringa. I have many goals to achieve here, and I've already reached the top of the mountain. I won everything over there, but here I have many dreams and goals to pursue. I needed to focus my career and my life here in Mexico, and from this moment on, I'm 100% with CMLL."

Blanchard first began wrestling for CMLL back in late 2023, and remained there until late 2024, when she re-signed with TNA. Despite TNA's working relationship with WWE and AAA, and CMLL's working relationship with AEW, Blanchard wound up returning to CMLL in late 2025, and had continued to work for both CMLL and TNA until this week. A report had emerged earlier in June revealed TNA wasn't happy with Blanchard continuing to work CMLL, especially in light of her losing to AEW/CMLL dual star Persephone at WrestleMania weekend.