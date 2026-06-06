TNA Sources Reportedly Unhappy Over Tessa Blanchard Working With CMLL

Tessa Blanchard has been back on the TNA Knockouts roster for 18 months at the time of writing, and in that time she has challenged for singles and tag team gold. She has also attempted to rebuild her reputation as fans, and even some wrestlers, have not forgotten about her previous allegations of racism and bullying towards other female wrestlers. However, she might be in hot water again, only this time it's to do with the wrestling war between WWE, AEW, and their respective partners in Mexico, CMLL and AAA.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA officials aren't happy with the fact that Blanchard has been wrestling for CMLL, with Meltzer claiming that TNA doesn't want any of its wrestlers working for that promotion. Blanchard has been making appearances for CMLL since October 2025, which was already a surprise to some as she had been working there for over a year before deciding to re-sign with TNA in December 2024.

However, over WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend, Blanchard wrestled Persephone for the CMLL World Women's Championship at a CMLL event. This has naturally caused a stir in TNA as Persephone is signed to a dual AEW-CMLL contract, and given TNA's working relationship with WWE, who also own CMLL's biggest rivals in AAA, TNA officials, and even those in positions of power above the TNA officials, don't want one of their wrestlers working with an AEW wrestler.

Blanchard and Persephone have crossed paths multiple times in Arena Mexico this year, albeit in tag team action, but their singles match happening over WrestleMania weekend is what angered people. Meltzer rounded off by saying that TNA shouldn't really care about this situation because the real wars are between WWE and AEW, as well CMLL and AAA. However, the fact that there is pressure on Blanchard to stop working for CMLL led to Meltzer saying that it "just confirms what everyone already knows about TNA."