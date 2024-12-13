Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Set To Return To TNA

Sometimes goodbye is a second chance and former Impact/TNA Knockouts and World Champion Tessa Blanchard might be making her return to TNA Wrestling, according to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Although the third-generation star has been with CMLL since October of last year, it appears she has been absent from recent shows by the promotion, despite holding one-half of the World Women's Tag Team Championship with Lluvia. Their title reign began this past August when they defeated Persephone and Zeuxis in the tournament finals to crown new champions after the announcement broke that then-contracted star, Stephanie Vaquer, signed with WWE, leaving the titles vacated. In an interview this week, Lluvia mentioned that her favorite tag partner to work with is La Jarochita, who has shared the Mexican National Women's Tag Team Championship with her, leaving Blanchard's name out of the equation. Regarding the resolution that comes with what happens to the CMLL Women's Tag Team Titles, which remains up in the air, The Wrestling Observer confirmed that Blanchard has re-signed with TNA.

Based on the speculation, it appears Blanchard will do a quick program with Jordynne Grace; the three-time Knockouts World Champion is expected to depart the company and potentially head to WWE after her contract expiration in early 2025. Blanchard, who worked for Impact before returning to its original TNA moniker, initially signed with the company in 2018. In her first run, Blanchard epitomized the term of turning pressure into diamonds when she led the charge of intergender wrestling main eventing mainstream wrestling by becoming the first female ever to hold the Impact World Championship at Hard To Kill in 2020. Unfortunately, towards the end of her first run with TNA, "The Diamond" flew too close to the sun when her dark past came to light, including allegations of bullying toward other female wrestlers and usage of racial slurs toward La Rosa Negra. The two have made amends since the incident.