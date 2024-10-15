Update On Jordynne Grace And Jonathan Gresham's TNA Contracts

2024 has been a banner year for Jordynne Grace, who has parlayed her success in TNA into several strong showings in WWE, including an appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, and a feud with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Grace's work has led many to believe that she could be joining WWE in an official capacity sooner than later, with her TNA contract is set to expire early in 2025.

If Grace does go to WWE, she might be joined by someone very close to her. Fightful Select reports that Grace's husband and fellow TNA star Jonathan Gresham is also set to become a free agent in 2025, though the exact time frame is unknown. This could potentially allow the husband and wife duo to become a package deal if they so choose.

A near 20 year veteran, Gresham is perhaps best remembered for his work in Ring of Honor, where he worked on and off from 2011 to 2022, during which time he held the Ring of Honor World, Ring of Honor Pure, and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships on one occasion. As ROH World Champion, Gresham would remain with the company after it was bought by Tony Khan in 2022, though he requested, and was given, his release following disagreements with Khan in July. Five months later, Gresham would sign with TNA, where he's remained since.

While Gresham hasn't worked in "NXT" yet as part of the working relationship between the brand and TNA, he was spotted backstage at NXT Battleground back in June, when Grace wrestled Perez. Those close to the situation say that Gresham has made positive impressions on WWE officials in the past, but it remains unclear whether WWE has any interest in signing Gresham at this time.