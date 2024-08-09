Backstage News On Contract Status Of Several TNA Stars Appearing Regularly On WWE NXT

Over the last two months, several stars from WWE and TNA Wrestling have appeared on the other's programming. As such, some fans have raised questions about the potential for WWE to officially onboard select TNA talents in the near future. A new report has since addressed this possibility by clarifying the contract statuses of regular TNA-crossover talents.

According to PWI Elite, the deal of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is set to expire around January 2025. Grace returned to WWE television on the May 28 episode of "WWE NXT," revealing herself as the challenger to Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship. Grace then put up a valiant, albeit losing, effort against Perez at the "NXT" Battleground.

In regard to former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, PWI Elite reports that his TNA contract is expected to take him through the end of next year. Hendry first surfaced in a number one contender battle royal on "NXT," but was quickly eliminated. The Scotland native reemerged as the surprise tag team partner of Trick Williams on the July 9 episode of "NXT." Together, Hendry and Williams defeated Shawn Spears and NXT Champion Ethan Page. Hendry's latest WWE outing took place earlier this week, with him cutting a cryptic promo after beating Joe Coffey in singles action.

Elsewhere, The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) are reportedly signed to a multi-year deal that will extend beyond 2025, although its exact expiration is unknown. Wentz and Miguel also most recently appeared on this week's episode of "NXT." Their outing, however, yielded heartbreaking results, as their comrade Wes Lee attacked them in the wake of an NXT Tag Team Championship loss.