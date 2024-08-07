TNA's Joe Hendry Cuts Cryptic Promo On WWE NXT

Joe Hendry told the "WWE NXT" audience that next week, they won't even have to say his name for him to appear following his victory over Gallus' Joe Coffey. Weeks of Coffey's jealousy at how popular the current TNA Wrestling talent is in "NXT" came to a head during night one of the Great American Bash, when Hendry performed a song about Gallus, and the group attacked him in the middle of the ring. The match was set for Tuesday's episode of the "NXT" special, and Hendry came out on top in his first ever WWE singles match over Coffey with a Standing Ovation for the three count.

Advertisement

Following the match, Hendry, who remains under contract with TNA, but appears on "NXT" and is even allowed to train at the Performance Center, was asked about his time with the developmental brand. Hendry said the question sounded like the interviewer was talking like his time was "NXT" was over, but he said that he likes it there, and he "might just stay for a lot longer." Hendry noted that many in the locker room wouldn't like to hear that, but if they have a problem with him, they can find him on the show next Tuesday.

The current TNA star has previously explained that his current deal allows him to wrestle for both promotions, as well as on the independent scene, and train at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE's relationship with TNA has been ongoing over the summer, beginning with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appearing to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

Advertisement