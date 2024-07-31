TNA Star Joe Hendry Set For Action At WWE NXT GAB Night 2

Former TNA Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry's first concert in "WWE NXT" was rudely interrupted by Gallus on Tuesday.

After performing a pointed song about Gallus, the former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions attacked Hendry, cracking one of his guitars over his back and posing over his injured body. Hendry didn't take the attack lying down, announcing later in the night that he would be facing Gallus leader Joe Coffey on next week's edition of the show, which will be Night 2 of the "NXT Great American Bash."

Hendry has been an "NXT" mainstay as of late, despite his contract with TNA, becoming one of the faces of NXT and TNA's cooperation alongside Wes Lee's Rascalz teammates Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, who are set to compete for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles on next week's show, as Wentz and Lee will face the champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

TNA isn't the only company WWE has been cooperating, as WWE Superstars recently competed at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, and NXT's Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights are set to compete in the upcoming N-1 Victory tournament in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

