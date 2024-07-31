WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For Night 2 Of GAB

Earlier this month, the trio of Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz were reunited under the banner of "WWE NXT" as a part of the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership. Since then, the three, together known as The Rascalz, have racked up a quartet of victories, the latest of which saw Wentz pin one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom. As such, The Rascalz have now raised interest in challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

On tonight's episode of "NXT," The Rascalz met in the Tree House, with Wentz voicing their desire to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships across both "NXT" and TNA Wrestling. With this in mind, Lee issued a text to Axiom, outlining The Rascalz's idea of vying for the tag titles, which are co-held by him and Nathan Frazer. This idea was later drafted up into an official match contract by "NXT" General Manager Ava, which Axiom happily signed. Frazer, on the other hand, was unaware of the proposed title match. Nevertheless, Frazer and Axiom are now slated to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Wentz and Lee on next week's episode of "NXT," which simultaneously serves as night two of the 2024 "NXT" Great American Bash special.

Lee and Wentz, known as MSK in tandem, head into this bout with two previous "NXT" tag title reigns under the belt. Their second run spanned a mere six days as Wentz was abruptly released by WWE in April 2022. The following year, Wentz returned to TNA Wrestling, rekindling his partnership with Miguel in the process.