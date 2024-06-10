Photo: Former AEW Star Jonathan Gresham Poses With WWE Talent At NXT Battleground

"WWE NXT" Battleground took place Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace fought in a losing effort against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Grace's real-life husband, former ROH World Champion Johnathan Gresham, was in attendance backstage, along with several TNA luminaries, and he took to social media Monday morning to share that watching his wife compete for the NXT Women's Championship was the "biggest highlight" of his career, posting a photo of himself with Joe and Mark Coffey of Gallus.

Advertisement

"What an experience it was to be backstage at NXT Battleground," Gresham wrote. "Getting to watch my wife challenge for the NXT title at Battleground is the biggest highlight of my career so far. I got to catch up with friends I haven't seen in person for years. From the Dojo in Zero 1 Japan to working for the biggest company in the world. I love to see it. Blessed."

There's currently no indication on if Gresham will make a WWE appearance in the near future, but with the likes of Grace, former AEW star Ethan Page, and former WWE star Ash by Elegance (aka Dana Brooke) all making appearances at Battleground, the crossover between WWE and TNA continues to grow stronger, possibly leaving the door open for Gresham to make his own WWE debut.

Advertisement

Gresham only recently returned to TNA programming, wrestling KUSHIDA at TNA's Under Siege PPV and Sami Callihan on the most recent episode of "TNA Impact." He's currently approaching the two-year anniversary of his heated departure from AEW.