Former WWE Women's Champ Gail Kim, Top TNA Officials Seen Backstage At Battleground

WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling seems to have grown by leaps and bounds over the last few months, evidenced by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace's recent matches on "WWE NXT." At "NXT" Battleground show, a few TNA executives were present at the event, aside from Grace.

Advertisement

"PWInsider" has reported that TNA President Anthony Cicione, who replaced Scott D'Amore earlier this year, former TNA and WWE star Gail Kim, and TNA executive producer Ariel Shnerer were all present backstage at the show on Sunday. Grace's husband and TNA star Jonathan Gresham was also ringside to watch his partner face off against "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The show also saw the return of Ash By Elegance, formerly called Dana Brooke in WWE, return to the promotion. She interfered in the match between Perez and Grace, after "NXT's" Tatum Paxley appeared to take Grace's Knockouts title.

A recent report has claimed that TNA is pleased with its current partnership with WWE, with some WWE stars also keen to appear in TNA. WWE personnel also feel that TNA's Steve Maclin — who was formerly a part of WWE — could be a good fit in the current scheme of things. Roxanne Perez has also publicly expressed her interest in facing Grace on her home turf of TNA sometime in the future. Another name that's been talked about to perhaps feature in WWE from TNA is Moose, who WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T feels should wrestle on the main roster rather than "NXT."

Advertisement