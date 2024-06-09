Booker T Assesses TNA Star Moose's WWE Prospects

With the forbidden door seemingly swung wide open between WWE and TNA Wrestling, speculation on future crossover matches continues to stir. On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the idea, specifically in regard to a potential match involving the current TNA World Champion, Moose.

"I want to see who's going to step up in TNA and make the move, come on over and do some stuff ... Moose, I don't see him coming in and working [WWE] NXT. He'd be [on the] main roster," Booker said. "He'd be one of the guys working and he'd go right up to the top, for me. That's just my opinion."

While it's unknown if Moose will be factored into the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, he has previously expressed interest in facing one of WWE's top main roster stars – former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Booker T emerged as a notable supporter of that idea on a previous episode of his podcast, stating that Moose "checks off every little box" as a performer. Furthermore, Booker noted that Moose and Reigns, both of whom are established heavyweight champions, could create a believable narrative in this potential forbidden door faceoff.

In an already guaranteed forbidden door faceoff, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will challenge WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for her title at NXT Battleground, which is set to air later tonight from the UFC Apex. Grace made her surprise return to WWE — having competed in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year — on the May 28 episode of "NXT."

