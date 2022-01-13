Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about his decision to re-sign with the company. Moose put pen to paper on a new deal last year. However, he revealed at the time, there was an offer from WWE on the table.

“I just re-signed with Impact in July I want to say,” Moose said. “June or July, whenever, and I mean it was a hard decision because there were other offers. There was the chance for me to go to WWE, and AEW is out there. It’s just one of those things. I am one of those guys where I have a set of goals I want to accomplish, and if I don’t accomplish those goals it is not going to sit right with me.

“There were some goals that I had in mind that I wanted to accomplish, like being a World Champion. Being the face of the company, having a proper, real World Title run. Because I didn’t consider when I had the TNA Heavyweight Champion as a real run,” he said. “Because obviously, we know the story of how I got it. I wanted the real run with the Impact World Championship. Just to see if my run would be different than the guys in the past who held it.

“It just didn’t sit right leaving to go somewhere else without accomplishing some of those goals,” Moose claimed. “And ultimately, that was my decision to stay, and it was a good one I think.”

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Moose, stating he would like to see him face Roman Reigns. During the interview, the Impact star responded to those comments. Moose made it clear he is open to facing the Tribal Chie, and he believes it would be a good match.

“It was definitely surreal when Booker T made that statement because obviously, he thinks highly of me if he was to say something like that. That was definitely surreal to me, being a big fan of his. But I agree with him,” Moose said. “I am highly confident in my abilities, and I am looked at as of right because I am the Impact World Champion as the face of Impact Wrestling.

“And obviously we all know how great Roman Reigns is,” Moose stated. “You say the name Roman Reigns, we all know what comes with it, so I don’t have to put him over because we all know how great he is. He’s the face of that company and he’s a great wrestler, obviously. I think we have different styles. And we all know styles make matches, right? I think, putting me and him in the ring it would be a phenomenal match.

“I think with this whole forbidden door thing, it has been a crazy year and a half. We have seen things in wrestling that we have never seen, at least I have never seen,” he said. “Who knows, it could be something that could happen. And why wouldn’t I want to wrestle a guy that is considered the best wrestler in our industry right now?

“Like I said, I am highly confident in my abilities,” Moose stated. “And I also feel like I am one of the best wrestlers in this industry, I think it would make for a really good dream match.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]