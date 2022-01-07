During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about both Bobby Lashley and Big E. He compared the WWE Championship runs that both men had recently, admitting that The Hurt Business star had a stronger reign.

“No, I don’t think he had a better run than Lashley either,” Booker admitted. “But there again, just look at how long Bobby has been grooming compared to Big E. He’s got to be in his mid (40’s) or earlier, I’m not sure. I don’t want to throw the man’s age out there.

“Let’s think about it, the grooming time for Bobby Lashley compared to Big E,” he said. “Getting to the point where you do get there and you’re ready to have those types of matches. You’re ready to go out and look dominant and put yourself in a position to have a good run as World Champion.”

Booker T then spoke about the experience that Bobby Lashley was able to gain from his run with TNA. He also spoke about advice that he gave to Lashley at the time, telling him to just take care of business inside the ring.

“Bobby actually got a taste of it when he went to TNA and became World Champion. That gave him a chance for what it feels when you run the company,” Booker claimed. “When you run the company man, you go out there and you beat these guys up. You don’t have to do anything else.

“Bobby figured that out over there,” he said. “As well, Bobby got the chance to sit under the learning tree for a minute. I always told Bobby, ‘go out there and just take care of business. It ain’t about frills or anything like that, and I think you’ll get over.’”

Booker T also stated he is glad that Bobby Lashley reached that level. He actually felt like he opened up the door for Lashley to take his spot when he left the company. However, Bobby ended up following him out of the door.

“I’m just glad he got there. Because Bobby should have been there a whole lot sooner. After I left WWE the first time, I really left the door open for Bobby Lashley,” he admitted. “I thought he was the heir apparent that was going to take my spot and keep on rolling. But he left too. I was like, ‘what the hell are you thinking, man?’ But coming back was definitely a great move for him and I’m just glad to see him doing well.”

When it comes to the former WWE Champion, Booker T believes that The New Day star is now in a better position. He lost the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1, however, Booker now thinks he will be in a stronger spot on the card.

“I think Big E is going to be happier going forward as far as his position goes,” he stated. “I think Big E has worked himself into a position where he has to be worked at a certain level right now. He can only work with certain guys right now.

“More than anything, he’s proved himself as a champion,” Booker claimed. “As a guy that should be looked at in that big picture all the time. That’s just something, you’ve got to work to that position right there. It doesn’t just happen for you.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

