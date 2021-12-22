Impact World Champion Moose says he had a chance to sign with WWE, but he chose to re-sign with Impact Wrestling because he’s not done with accomplishments there.

Moose signed a new two-year contract with Impact earlier this year. He just spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK and confirmed that he did have interest from WWE. Moose revealed why he decided to stay with Impact.

“It was definitely a hard decision,” Moose said. “As much as I love Impact and I love everything Impact was doing, I also wanted to see what else was out there. I had a chance to go to WWE but ultimately I decided that my time in Impact wasn’t done.

“There was things I needed to accomplish that I haven’t accomplished yet. It wouldn’t have been fair on myself, or it wouldn’t be fair on the company, if I left so soon without accomplishing those other things. Ultimately, that was my reason for staying.”

Moose also said creative freedom is one reason why he re-signed with Impact. He noted that the structure in Impact allows wrestlers to pitch and develop their own ideas. Moose believes a lot of wrestlers choose Impact over AEW or WWE because of that freedom.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why a lot of guys choose to come to Impact over AEW or going to WWE – the freedom that you have to create,” Moose said. “I’ve heard that in other companies, that’s not the case at all. You don’t really have freedom at all, it’s up to the writers to decide.”

“If you pitch an idea and generally, if that idea’s good, [Impact Executive Vice President] Scott D’Amore’s obviously not gonna turn it down as long as it’s not gonna get you or the company cancelled.”

Moose is scheduled to defend his title against W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat at the Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 8 in Dallas, TX.

Stay tuned for more.