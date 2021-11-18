Impact Wrestling issued a new press release today to tout Impact World Champion Moose as joining a very exclusive club of former NFL players who became pro wrestling world champions.

Moose became the new Impact World Champion by cashing in his Call Your Shot contract on Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 23, right after Alexander won the strap from Christian Cage. Impact noted today that Moose solidified himself as the best former NFL player of the modern era to have gone to to become a pro wrestling world champion.

Moose played for four teams over seven seasons in the NFL, including the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Impact noted that Moose joins just four other NFL players who became pro wrestling world champions – Bronko Nagurski, WWE Hall of Famer Ernie Ladd, Dick The Bruiser, and Gus Sonnenberg.

Impact Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said, “There are so many former NFL players who had notable pro wrestling careers, including Brian Pillman, Steve McMichael, Monte Brown, Leo Nomellini, Wahoo McDaniel and Russ Francis, among others – but none of them became World Champion. Moose is among an exclusive list of only six former NFL players, including a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, to have become a pro wrestling World Champion. The term ‘generational talent’ is overused, but it is very apt for Moose. He would have been a formidable presence in wrestling just by being a 6-foot-5, 300-pound athlete, but the way he moves inside the ring, his freakish agility for a big man … he’s the next level of super-athlete.”

Moose will defend his title against Eddie Edwards this Saturday night at the Impact Turning Point special from Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release issued by Impact today: