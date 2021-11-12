Four more matches have been added to Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point event next Saturday.

In the title column, the Impact World Champion Moose will defend for the first time against Eddie Edwards, and the World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will face the Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo). Although El Phantasmo was involved in tonight’s contenders’ match, Hikuleo will take ELP’s place at Turning Point, under the Freebird Rule.

Both Edwards and Bullet Club won their coveted spots in two No. 1 Contender matches on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Edwards bested W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona, while Bullet Club conquered FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay).

It’s important to point out that Edwards is a former two-time world champion. His two-time combined reign lasted 125 days. The champ, Moose, is currently on his first reign. He won the belt off of Josh Alexander seconds after he captured the championship from Christian Cage at Bound For Glory last month.

Regarding Bey and Hikuleo, this will be the second time they’ve chased these titles. They, along with FinJuice, faced the Good Brothers in a three-way bout at Bound For Glory but were unsuccessful in their pursuits.

Currently, the Good Brothers are on their second reign with the championship. They reclaimed their titles at this year’s Slammiversary against Violent By Design.

Although not officially announced, in the non-title bracket, Heath and Rhino will look to close their storied rivalry with Violent By Design in a tag team match, and Chris Sabin will square off in a rematch with Ace Austin.

Heath and Rhino’s hostility with Violent By Design came to an all-time high in September, when Heath came back from a year-long injury and begged Rhino to leave VBD and reestablish their former alliance. At Bound For Glory, Rhino did just that, and they earned a major victory over VBD.

Lastly, Chris Sabin looks to earn a victory over Ace Austin in a rematch. Their last bout saw Austin capture a win over Sabin two weeks ago.

Below is an updated card for Turning Point:

Impact World Championship:

Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Knockouts Championship:

Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. Bullet Club

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

The IInspiration (c) vs. Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

X-Division Championship:

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid

Heath & Rhino vs. Violent By Design

Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

Turning Point will air live and exclusively on Impact Plus at 10 pm EST.