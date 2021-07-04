It appears WWE was ready to make a play for Impact Wrestling star Moose. According to Fightful Select, WWE was interested in signing the former self proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion as his contract approached expiration earlier this summer.

Sources told Fightful that WWE was interested in Moose both for NXT and potentially the main roster, with talk of Moose potentially bypassing NXT in favor of RAW or Smackdown. Ultimately an offer was never made however, as Impact’s offer to Moose provided enticing enough that he re-signed with Impact before a WWE offer could officially be made.

This is not the first time WWE has expressed interest in Moose. The former NFL player was reportedly approached by WWE, as well as Impact and Lucha Underground, back in 2016 following his departure from Ring of Honor. It was initially expected that Moose would sign with WWE debut in the same NXT class as former WWE stars Aleister Black and Killian Dain. Instead Moose signed with Impact, after WWE reportedly backed off in their interest following past allegations of domestic violence.

Moose’s new deal with Impact is for two years, keeping him with the promotion until the Summer of 2023. His most recent appearance for them was at Impact Against All Odds, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling Championship.