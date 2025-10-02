TNA's Tessa Blanchard Making Return To CMLL At Arena Mexico

October promises to be a big month for CMLL when it comes to women's wrestling, as the promotion is not only putting together the CMLL Universal Women's Championship tournament for its women's roster, but will be holding the CMLL Women's Gran Prix, featuring talents from AEW, Stardom, and other international promotions. As such, CMLL has been looking to beef up their women's roster, and have turned to a controversial old friend.

On last night's episode of "CMLL Informa," TNA star Tessa Blanchard appeared, revealing she would be returning to CMLL for competition on the October 10 Arena Mexico show. Blanchard and "Informa" host Julia Cesar Rivera acknowledged that Blanchard was still under contract with TNA, without mentioning them by name, but that said deal allowed Blanchard to continue to work CMLL dates.

Blanchard first joined CMLL in October 2023 in an attempt to rebuild her career and reputation, which had been sullied by allegations she made racist comments towards wrestler La Rosa Negra while in Japan years ago. Blanchard would hold the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championships with Lluvia from August 6, 2024 to December 13, 2024, when the titles were vacated once Blanchard signed with TNA. She has still been seen at CMLL shows since, supporting her partner, CMLL luchador Esfinge, in the crowd.

Blanchard hasn't appeared in TNA since Slammiversary, where she was suspended for attacking Gia Miller. Given CMLL's ties to AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and TNA's working relationship with WWE and, by extension, WWE owned lucha promotion AAA, Blanchard's involvement with CMLL creates what would seem to be an odd situation.