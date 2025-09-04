AEW's Mina Shirakawa Announces Participation In Prestigious International Tournament

After one month off recovering from a hand injury, AEW star and ROH Interim Women's Television Champion Mina Shirakawa has come back in a big way, reigniting her friendship with Toni Storm, and taking ROH Women's Champion Athena to the limit at Death Before Dishonor. But Shirakawa has even more plans moving forward, including some taking place south of the border.

On last night's edition of "CMLL Informa," Shirakawa appeared via video promo during an interview between JCR and former CMLL World Women's Champion Zeuxis. In both Spanish and English, Shirakawa announced she was the first member of Team World for the upcoming CMLL Women's Gran Prix, taking place in October. Shirakawa and Zeuxis were the only participants announced, with Zeuxis representing Mexico's team.

⌛️🌎🇯🇵#CMLLInforma || Mina Shirakawa formará parte del equipo extranjero en el Grand Prix de Amazonas. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL#GrandPrixCMLL pic.twitter.com/QRly4owyQo — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 4, 2025

Much like the men's counterpart, the CMLL Women's Gran Prix has become a staple of the CMLL calendar during the 2020s, following the first ever Women's Gran Prix back in 2022. Shirakawa will look to become just the second foreigner to win the event following Tessa Blanchard in 2024; the other two were won by Dalys, who despite being from Panama represented Mexico in 2023, and Reyna Isis, who won last year's edition.

While this will be Shirakawa's first match in Arena Mexico, she is not a stranger to the building, having appeared back at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico City" in June to assist Storm in a sneak attack on Mercedes Mone. This will also not be her first match in Mexico, as Shirakawa previously competed at an independent show in Mexico City back in September 2018.