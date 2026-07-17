Cedric Alexander Wins X-Division Title Defense Against Fabian Aichner On TNA Impact

Cedric Alexander defeated Fabian Aichner to retain his TNA X-Division Championship in the main event of "TNA Impact."

Alexander was making his second defense, and his first singles defense, in 64 days since dethroning Leon Slater, having seen off Aichner, Slater, and four others in Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Aichner dominated over the champion for much of the first half of the bout, keeping him grounded with slams and ensuring to cut off the high-flying Alexander is known for. Alexander found space with a Michinoku Driver to turn Aichner's momentum against him, unable to win the match in the moment but proving to be his first sustained period of control.

He was caught out after goading his challenger on the mat, with Aichner getting another close near-fall on a dropkick, following up with a sit-up powerbomb that Alexander also kicked out of. Aichner was sent to the outside of the ring while the referee checked on Alexander, allowing Eddie Edwards to run down the ramp and hit a Boston Knee Party.

Back in the ring, Alexander followed up with a Lumbar Check and got the winning pinfall to retain his title and celebrate with Edwards.

After the match, Edwards and Alexander looked to continue beating Aichner down before Ricky Sosa ran down to make the save. He looked to be falling prey to the same fate as Aichner before Slater made his way down to the ring and turned the numbers on Edwards and Alexander.