Cedric Alexander Sneaks Out Of Ultimate X With TNA X Division Title

Cedric Alexander is still TNA X-Division Champion after surviving a chaotic Ultimate X match against Amazing Red, Frankie Kazarian, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro, Mr. Elegance, and Leon Slater at TNA Slammiversary 2026. He may not have been the one to cross the cables and get the title himself, but his sneaky tactics helped him retain.

Aichner took out most of the field on the outside with a big flying cross body as the men paired off to fight to start off the match, with many taking the bout outside of the ring. Kazarian was the first to scale the scaffolding and get to the cables in an attempt to grab the title, but he was taken out by Red. Navarro and Slater went one-on-one in the ring after it cleared, and it was Navarro to go for the title first, but Slater wouldn't let it happen.

Aichner, Red, Kazarian, and Alexander went to opposite corners to get to the title. Aichner dropped Alexander, and Alexander pulled Aichner down before Red and Kazarian also dropped to the mat. Mr. Elegance made a run for the title across the cables, but was unsuccessful, and Kazarian jumped from the top rope to the cable above, but was speared down by Aichner.

The men battled in a corner and some stars ended up on the shoulders of others, and Slater wiped out everyone rather than attempt to go for the title. Red and Slater then took to opposite corners to race to the championship. They unhooked the belt and Slater had it in his grasp, but Alexander ripped it out of his hands and slid out of the ring to win.