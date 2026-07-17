WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/14/2026

Last week, "WWE NXT" recorded one of its best viewership figures of the year after no longer going head-to-head with FIFA World Cup competition, with the show drawing nearly 700,000 viewers. However, this past Tuesday, the MLB All-Star Game took place from the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 8:00 p.m EST, leading the developmental brand to lose over 100,000 viewers from the week prior.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 531,000 viewers and posted a 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is not only the show's lowest audience total since May, but one of the worst ratings its registered in the demo this year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 23%, but "NXT's" biggest loss was in the 18-49 demo, which was down by a whopping 58%. Additionally, "NXT's" viewership dipped as low as 488,000 by 8:30 p.m, which is when the MLB All-Star Game peaked at 10 million viewers, but the brand was able to recover in the second hour of the show, averaging 545,000 viewers.

Unfortunately, "NXT's" struggles go beyond this week, as the program has failed to grow its audience over the last 12 months, with total viewership being down by 8% since July 2025. That said, more concerning is "NXT's" performance in the 18-49 demo, with the category dropping by 47% since this time last year. Despite this week being a tough pill to swallow for "NXT," the brand has shown signs of improvement within the last month, as three of the last five episodes of the show accumulated over 600,000 viewers each. Therefore, now that the MLB All-Star Game has passed and the World Cup is coming to an end this Sunday, "NXT" will hopefully be able to bounce back without facing major sports competition for the rest of the summer.