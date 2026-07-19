AJ Styles Says Fans Take This Longstanding WWE Figure For Granted

Throughout his career, WWE commentator Michael Cole has been both praised and criticized by fans over the years, with his play-by-play style seeming to be well-liked by some, and despised by others. Especially when former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was still the Head Of Creative, Cole's commentary was often seen as annoying or too over-the-top with his boss often feeding him dialogue that could be viewed as cringeworthy and inappropriate. However, after McMahon's departure in 2022, Cole started to earn some respect from the WWE Universe, with many feeling his commentary had improved after the former Chairman left. Above all, whether you loved or hated Cole, he was always accurate and well-prepared for each show, which is a skill that former WWE star AJ Styles believes fans don't appreciate enough.

"Commentating, it's just really good, man. I think we take Michael Cole for granted I'll be honest," he stated during a recent episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "How quick-witted they are to get to that point about certain things is pretty awesome, man. And very entertaining."

Cole is currently nearing 30 years as a play-by-play commentator for WWE, and though he's been calling matches since the Attitude Era, he recently signed a new long-term deal with the company. Additionally, Cole has only missed four show's throughout his three decades on the broadcast desk.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.