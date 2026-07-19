WWE's John Cena Compares Wrestling And Comedy

John Cena's foray into acting has allowed the 17-time WWE World Champion to not just extend his career into film, but also challenge fan perceptions of him in unlikely roles after originally starting off as an action star. With films like 2015's "Trainwreck" and 2018's "Blockers," Cena steadily established himself with comedic roles, which he seems to be leaning into at this stage of his career.

During an interview with GQ, Cena was asked to discusses the parallels between pro wrestling and comedy, leading Cena to say that there are many similarities. "Performative in front of a live audience, you need to prep your ass off, you have to be able to pivot, you have to be able to deal with chaos and anything that can happen," he explained. "You start your profession in really seedy or questionable locations trying to hone your craft."

Cena's journey into film began as a background actor. During a previous interview, Cena recalled working on "Ready to Rumble," expressing how eager he was to essentially "put over" the lead actors in the film. He also commented on filming "The Marine," admitting that he wasn't ready to step into the lead role of a film and couldn't' appreciate the experience.

Cena's latest film was the "Little Brother" Netflix movie, where he again stepped into a comedic role, this time alongside comedian Eric André, who also "hijacked" his aforementioned interview with GQ.

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