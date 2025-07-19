WWE Champ John Cena Looks Back Fondly On Early Acting Role As Extra In Wrestling Movie

While enjoying his farewell run in WWE after his incredible heel turn at the Elimination Chamber in February, John Cena has made a name for himself in Hollywood. And it's not in the typical wrestler-turned-actor spot, playing the roles that we've seen past WWE alumni get typecast in. Cena has his own hit DC series, "Peacemaker," on HBO Max, has cameoed in the global blockbuster "Barbie," and starred in successful comedies.

Cena's acting journey began as an extra in the film, "Ready to Rumble." He tells "Vanity Fair" that the part made him appreciate the role of background player.

"I started training to wrestle, and now I'm in a movie with other wrestlers. I love this moment and I look back on this fondly, because I'm an extra, and it has laid the groundwork for me ... take all the background players out of a movie, and just put the lead actors there, it is not the same movie."

Most WWE fans remember the beginning of Cena's foray into acting when he starred in "The Marine." However, Cena notes that he didn't enjoy his time shooting the film.

"When I went down to film The Marine in 2004, 2005, gosh, I had just gotten a fiery start in WWE, I'm World Champion, I'm going to a different town every night, 320 days a year, audiences just going nuts. And then I fly all the way to Australia to library silence, like to shoot one explosion a day. I hated it, and I hated it because I just wasn't ready for it, I didn't appreciate the patience of it."

As for Cena's acting future, people heading to the theaters in the near future to see a certain DC film may be in for a treat.

