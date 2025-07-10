Details On WWE Champ John Cena's Cameo In Summer Superman Blockbuster

The following article contains minor spoilers for the upcoming Warner Bros. film "Superman." Consider yourself warned.

While John Cena is the chief antagonist of WWE programming, he's also an anti-hero on the DC show "Peacemaker," where he plays the titular villain-turned-hero. With the show being helmed by "Superman" director James Gunn, many wondered if Cena's version of Peacemaker would carry over to the world of the DCEU.

According to MovieWeb, Cena's Peacemaker will be a part of the DCEU. The site says that Cena appears on a television during the film, trash-talking David Cornswet's Superman. There does not appear to be any direct interaction between the two characters, but nonetheless it does confirm Cena's character will be part of the new DC cinematic universe. Season 2 of "Peacemaker" is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

The news continues a busy summer for the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. It is not confirmed on which night of SummerSlam the match will take place, as this year marks the first two-night edition of the long-running WWE supershow, which will emanate from New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3. Both Cena and Rhodes will have Hollywood responsibilities in the lead up to the match, as not only is season 2 of "Peacemaker" set to premiere, but Rhodes will make an appearance in the upcoming "Naked Gun" reboot, which is set to release the same weekend as SummerSlam.