Will Ospreay Elaborates On Decision To Leave NJPW For AEW

Will Ospreay is gearing up for the biggest match of his career when he faces Kenny Omega at ALL IN. Throughout the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, he talked about his dream of headlining at Wembley. Another dream of his was to be a contracted wrestler in NJPW. That desire led to him turning down an opportunity to compete in WWE's CWC tournament in 2016. After 8 years with his dream company, "The Aerial Assassain" decided it was time to leave.

During an interview on "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze", Ospreay spoke about what led him to exit the promotion. In 2023, he wasn't happy with some things in the office. He also started dating Alex Windsor and became a dad to her son. "It was just one of those things where I wanted to be present and I wanted to be there more. So I knew I needed to go to the next stage of my career, but I didn't want to cut my ties with Japan. That's why AEW was amazing." He informed Gedo that he was leaving and Gedo didn't want him to go. He told Gedo he wanted his final match to be in a cage with his best mates in United Empire.

"Gabe got excited and started throwing weapons left, right, and center and he just grabs this table and throws it Sabu-style." He said the table turned and hit HENARE in the head. They had a spot coming up, so Ospreay crawled over and HENARE told him that his eyes kept closing and he couldn't keep them open. He had a big gash and Ospreay had to call for the trainer. With HENARE out of the match, Ospreay had to tell the other guys that spots had to change while in the cage. HENARE eventually came back and they finished the match. Afterward, HENARE went to the hospital and then joined them for dinner.

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