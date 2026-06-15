AEW Stars Will Ospreay & Alex Windsor Get Married, Share Wedding Photo

After being a presence in New Japan Pro Wrestling throughout early 2026, AEW's Will Ospreay was unable to make his way to Dominion this past Sunday in Osaka. He had a good reason though, as he and fellow AEW star Alex Windsor had some family business to attend to. Taking to Facebook on Monday morning, Ospreay revealed that he and Windsor had officially tied the knot, posting a photo of himself and Windsor shortly after they got married.

"Hey, we did it," Ospreay posted.

Ospreay and Windsor have been in a relationship for many years, and Ospreay's frequent references to Windsor's son, Harry, as his stepson had led some to include that the couple were already married. In fact, Ospreay and Windsor got engaged just last year, with Ospreay announcing their engagement over X. No other information was provided on the couple's nuptials, though Ospreay had previously revealed that he would be missing Dominion due to him and Windsor's upcoming wedding.

The wedding comes at an interesting time for both Ospreay and Windsor's professional lives, as both entered into the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament. Ospreay has seen plenty of success in the tournament, defeating Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing and Mark Davis on "Dynamite" two weeks ago, setting up a finals clash with friend/rival Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

In contrast, Windsor was unsuccessful in her first round match against Mercedes Mone, who returned to AEW after several months away to defeat Windsor two weeks ago. On last week's "Dynamite," a scene from the previous week showed Ospreay embracing an emotional Windsor following her loss.