Former WWE Composer Jim Johnston Explains Why He Avoided Interacting With Wrestlers

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston famously created some of the best theme songs in professional wrestling history, with the music that accompanied stars like The Undertaker, Triple H and The Rock to the ring being some of his greatest work. One would think that with so many successful theme songs that Johnston would work with each wrestler to create a track that fits their character, but according to the former WWE composer on "False Face," he rarely had any interactions with talent during his time with the company, specifically because they weren't musically inclined.

"That was absolutely by choice because it always ended badly ... It's extraordinary how few wrestlers really understand that part of the business. This is not about getting a piece of music that is similar to what you like to listen to in the car when you're driving around ... It's what's right for the story and telling that story and your character. And so, if I had to deal with talent, I would inevitably hear either two lanes. One is, 'I love Metallica. So, I'd like it to be kind of a Metallica vibe,' or it's 'I love Stone Cold's music. I love that whole attitude.' And of course, the first thing I want to say is, well, there's only one problem with that is you're not Steve Austin."

In 2017, Jim Johnston was fired from WWE, a move that many fans are still disgruntled by to this day, as many feel that the promotion's quality of theme songs has significantly declined since his departure, especially when the music group Def Rebel entered the fold in 2019.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "False Face" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.