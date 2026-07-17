WWE HOFer Mark Henry Expects This Title To Change Hands At SummerSlam

While the betting odds may currently favor Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam, support for his underdog challenger, Cody Rhodes, seems to be strengthening this week. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed himself as one of the people backing "The American Nightmare" at the two-night premium live event.

Co-host Dave LaGreca was the first to raise the idea of Rhodes regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he recently lost at Night of Champions. In response, Henry agreed, but clarified that Rhodes' win would likely come under specific circumstances.

"I think you're right because Cody is good for business," Henry said. "Cody is good for business, but I'm going to tell you that it's not going to happen on his own. I think that Sami Zayn is going to ruin it for Punk. Cody's going to come out on top again and that's because now Sami will be able to say, 'I was afraid to ask you to give me my shot, but I own a shot now and I want to beat your ass again' ... Either way, [Sami] wins. All he has to do is like get in there and interfere and cause somebody to lose."

At Night of Champions, Sami Zayn pinned Rhodes to capture the world title for the first time in his career. As sudden as his reign started, though, it also ended when CM Punk returned as his surprise opponent and defeated him on "WWE Raw."

With Punk's win, Zayn's world championship reign officially concluded at just nine days, though as Henry alluded to, Zayn's fire to reclaim it has been steadily burning ever since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.