CM Punk Defeats Sami Zayn, Wins Undisputed WWE Championship In Surprise Raw Main Event

CM Punk is the new Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating Sami Zayn in the main event of "WWE Raw" in his hometown of Chicago. Zayn's original challenger, former champion Cody Rhodes, was taken out by GUNTHER backstage earlier in the night.

"Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce told Zayn he would still be defending his gold, but it was "WWE SmackDown" official Nick Aldis, who was meant to be on administrative leave following an altercation with GUNTHER, who told Pearce he found Rhodes' replacement. As Zayn stood in the ring, the loading dock door of the arena opened up, showing Punk's arrival on the tron.

The pair went back-and-forth to start off the match, but Punk gained control over Zayn with a heel kick, then a running knee in the corner. Punk motioned for the Go To Sleep, but Zayn escaped.

Zayn hit Punk with a superplex after knocking him down from the top rope. Punk tried to get the champion up for another GTS, but Zayn countered again, earning himself another step-up knee. Punk kicked out of a Blue Thunder Bomb and fought out of an exploder attempt. He hit a knee, then a bulldog before going up top for the elbow drop.

The champion nearly tapped to the Anaconda Vice, but slipped out of the move, then countered a sharpshooter attempt, and another GTS. Punk kicked out of Zayn's roll-up attempt, that got him the win over Rhodes, and Zayn hit a GTS of his own. He looked for a Helluva Kick, but Punk hit Zayn's exploder. Punk was able to kick out of another Blue Thunder Bomb.

Zayn slapped Punk as he told him he "was the champion now," but Punk fought back to his feet. Zayn missed the Helluva Kick, and Punk hit one of his own, followed by the GTS, to win the title.