WWE SmackDown Results 7/17 - CM Punk & Cody Rhodes To Appear, Balor Vs. Talla Tonga

The show is underway and Gunther makes his entrance. He lets the crowd get their boos out before finally speaking.

He says he has prided himself on being a professional throughout his career, but says since arriving on "SmackDown" he has been mistreated. He says he doesn't know if Nick Aldis jealous of him, though he would understand, but he should be the WWE Champion and everyone knows it.

He says that Aldis is the only reason he is not WWE Champion, and now he is forcing him to team with Sami Zayn against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. He says he will not accept it and that Zayn does not belong on the same side as him.

Adam Pearce says enough is enough as he makes his entrance. Pearce says Gunther should say thank you to him for saving his job, citing his extracurricular attacks on Rhodes and Aldis in recent weeks. Pearce says if that happened on his show, Gunther would be fired, but Aldis fought the case that Gunther still fight this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event – including the stipulation.

Gunther complains that there would be a hidden stipulation set up by Aldis, but Pearce says to let him finish. He says that the stipulation is to benefit Gunther; if he and Zayn beat Punk and Rhodes this weekend, then the WWE Championship match will grow to a four-way including them.

Rhodes' music plays and he comes down to the ring, immediately fighting Gunther when he gets into the ring. Gunther retreats from the ring, bemoaning the stipulation but saying it will not matter ultimately, because Gunther does not have it in him to beat him and Punk.

Rhodes calls for a singles match between them tonight, turning to Pearce towards that end. Pearce declares that "It is official" and the main event will be Gunther versus Cody Rhodes.