WWE Star Ethan Page Explains Process Of Honing In On Entrance Music

"All Ego" Ethan Page does not appreciate how the WWE Universe, well, its "WWE NXT" fans, had the audacity to swear during his entrance music. Angered by it, the former NXT Champion explained why his entrance theme had to change. Fine with how it is now, he's hoping the fans don't cause any more interruptions.

"I mean good. Screw them," the former and longest-reigning NXT Men's North American Champion said laughingly on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Dude, it sucked. Everyone just wants to take everything and make it their own. Like, guys, this is professional wrestling. This is not some singsong, like, happy time. The way wrestling is now, music starts and everyone thinks that they have the right to play along, like it's for them or something. But every wrestler has some catchy tune. Everyone sings. So, I come out, and everyone was going 'Ego' right away, and they turned it into, 'A**hole,' which you're killing my entrance, especially on [the] CW Network where 'NXT' is airing. The whole time there where people are supposed to be talking about me...the crowd is doing what they want."

One could argue that Page is suffering from a bruised ego after not obtaining his invite to "The Biggest Party of the Summer," as he did not win the number one contender gauntlet match to face Penta for his Men's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Instead, the invite was presented to Chad Gable, who is coming off a long and mean run as the former "Original" El Grande Americano.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.