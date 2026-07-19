Fatal Influence Nab Women's Tag Titles At WWE SNME

Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid are the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, thanks, of course, with a little help from Jacy Jayne, after defeating Brie Bella and Paige in the opening match of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Paige and Reid started off the match, with Reid kicking things off hot, taking Paige off of her feet first. Paige quickly regained her composure and tagged in Bella for some double-team help, but Reid stumbled back into her corner to tag in Henley.

Henley taunted Bella with "Yes!" chants, but Bella got her isolated in Scream Mode's corner. They hit a double-team bulldog, but Paige couldn't put Henley away. Fatal Influence then isolated Paige in their corner, but when they tried to gang up on her, she easily got back to Bella.

Bella hit her Yes! kicks to Henley, an homage to her husband, AEW's Bryan Danielson, then got her to the mat with a dropkick. She tried to lock in the Yes Lock, but Henley quickly got to the bottom rope. Paige hit knees to Henley through the ropes and Jayne looked to get involved, and Henley was able to capitalize off the distraction, dropping Paige. Bella sent Henley into the barricade, somehow busting her open, and Reid missed a big move from the top rope. Paige intercepted a knee from Reid with a kick to the face, but Jayne was up on the apron once again to distract the referee.

Henley hit a clothesline to Paige, but Paige sent her into the ring post shoulder-first. In the end, however, it was Reid to capitalize, with some help from Jayne, to roll-up Paige for Fatal Influence to win the gold.