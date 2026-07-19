NY Knicks' Karl Anthony Towns Comes To Danhausen's Aid At WWE SNME

New York Knicks center and NBA Champion "KAT" Karl Anthony Towns made a cameo to save Danhausen from defeat at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Danhausen was locking up with JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification match during Saturday's show at Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks. A match that he looked to be well on his way to losing after McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio made use of the stipulation to double up on him.

Danhausen's first trick up the proverbial sleeve was the appearance of Minihausens, little people donning his make-up and costume, though they were soon thrown around by Mysterio and McDonagh. Danhausen was left in the ring with a table being set up before retreating up the ramp, throwing the stuffed cat in a bird cage that he had introduced on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" into his cloning crate.

From the crate emerged "KAT" to walk down to the ring, stepping up onto the apron and over the top rope, and immediately nailing McDonagh with a chokeslam. He then chokeslammed Mysterio through the table that had been set up, standing in the corner to watch on as Danhausen hit McDonagh with the DDD – Danhausen Death Drop – for the winning pinfall.