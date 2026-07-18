Danhausen 'Uncursing Parade' In New York Set To Stream Live Ahead Of WWE SNME

For those of you in New York City who need a little uncursing, well, you're in luck. Later today, WWE star Danhausen will lead an "Uncursing Parade" through the streets of New York City (starting at Javits Center and will end at Madison Square Garden) at 1 p.m. Eastern time. For those who cannot attend, it will air live on WWE's YouTube channel this afternoon.

After cursing then uncursing the New York Knicks, the "Very Nice, Very Evil" Superstar helped the team break free from a 53-year NBA Championship dry spell. The Knicks clinched this year's championship against the San Antonio Spurs. Earlier this week, Karl-Anthony Towns, a center and power forward for the Knicks, met Danhausen, and thanked him for his hand in bringing the championship home to New York. Though he demanded a parade, among a list of other things, Danhausen did not receive it around the time of Knicks championship parade. But now, he'll have his own.

Later tonight, Danhausen hopes to get his Knicks jersey back and a victory over Judgment Day member JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event, live from Madison Square Garden. This will be Danhausen's first match in MSG. Last month, after losing money in the NBA Finals, along with cursing the Women's World Champion Liv Morgan out of becoming the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament winner, McDonagh and the current AAA Mega Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio trashed Danhausen's mad science lab and took his prized Knicks jersey. Now, Danhausen will have his revenge in tonight's no disqualification match-hausen.