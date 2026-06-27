IYO SKY Becomes Queen Of The Ring At WWE NOC After Danhausen Curses Liv Morgan

For the first time in her career, IYO SKY is the 2026 Queen of the Ring at today's Night of Champions PLE.

Though she was cursed by Danhausen before the bell officially rang, the WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan had SKY's number in the beginning of the contest. Getting overzealous, Morgan found herself on the receiving end of a massive missile dropkick that had the Riyadh crowd cheering in delight, even singing SKY's name at one point. After hitting an Asai moonsault and a backbreaker that would've wrecked most of her opponents, SKY was shocked as Morgan kicked out of the pinfall attempt. Next, Morgan threw SKY out of the ring, causing SKY's pace to slow down. Back in the ring, Morgan hit a tremendous codebreaker from off the ropes, but it still wasn't enough to gain the victory. In the high risk district, SKY connected a beautiful Spanish Fly, then her Over the Moonsault finisher to seal the deal and become this year's Queen of the Ring victor.

Not stalling for what she wants next, SKY pointed at Morgan and announced that her sights are set on the Women's World Championship. She will see the current champion on either August 1 or 2 at SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

SKY is a former one-time Women's World Champion. She secured the title away from then enemy turned future best friend and former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, on the March 3, 2025 episode of "WWE Raw." Her reign lasted 131 days.